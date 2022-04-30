Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Issues Earnings Results

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Shares of Primis Financial stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.65. 103,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 24,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $341,536.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,576.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,031 shares of company stock worth $557,326 and have sold 538 shares worth $7,655. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Primis Financial by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Primis Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

