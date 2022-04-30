Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $68.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

