Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Update

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the March 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 23,615 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ PY opened at $41.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54. Principal Value ETF has a 1 year low of $40.39 and a 1 year high of $46.17.
