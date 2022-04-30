PROG (NYSE:PRG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROG Holdings Inc. is a provider of lease-purchase solutions through e-commerce merchants. The Company also operates Vive Financial, a provider of a variety of second-look credit products. PROG Holdings Inc., formerly known as The Aaron’s Company Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

PRG stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. PROG has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). PROG had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PROG will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 11.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after buying an additional 21,892 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 48.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,861,000 after buying an additional 107,883 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 222.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 58,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 4.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 323,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

