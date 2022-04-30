Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $365,770.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 505,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,624.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,026 shares of company stock valued at $23,486,523 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGNY opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. Progyny has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

