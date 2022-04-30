Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $365,770.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 505,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,624.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,026 shares of company stock valued at $23,486,523 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of PGNY opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. Progyny has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $68.32.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
