ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of UCYB stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 15.34% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
