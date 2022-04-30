ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Announces Dividend of $0.14

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1405 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

PBSFY stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBSFY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($19.35) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($22.58) to €17.00 ($18.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($16.02) to €13.60 ($14.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($30.11) to €22.00 ($23.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

