ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ProtoKinetix stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. ProtoKinetix has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.

Get ProtoKinetix alerts:

About ProtoKinetix (Get Rating)

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.