Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Short Interest Update

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 464,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,135,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 159,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 102,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAQC opened at $9.86 on Friday. Provident Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $246.50 million and a PE ratio of 8.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

