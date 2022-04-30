Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Provident Bancorp has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Bancorp to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $15.92 on Friday. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $283.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 85.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1,658.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on Provident Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

