Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Provident Bancorp has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Bancorp to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.
Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $15.92 on Friday. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $283.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.13.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 85.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1,658.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on PVBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on Provident Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
About Provident Bancorp (Get Rating)
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Bancorp (PVBC)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.