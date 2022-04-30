Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

PVBC stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. Provident Bancorp has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $20.14.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

PVBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after buying an additional 30,794 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 20,092 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1,658.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.