Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.
PVBC stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. Provident Bancorp has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $20.14.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.84%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after buying an additional 30,794 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 20,092 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1,658.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Provident Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
