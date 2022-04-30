Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Posts Earnings Results

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Provident Bancorp stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. Provident Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $283.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Provident Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 17.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Bancorp (Get Rating)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.