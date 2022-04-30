Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Posts Earnings Results

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Provident Bancorp stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. Provident Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $283.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Provident Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
About Provident Bancorp (Get Rating)
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
