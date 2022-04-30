Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,590 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.27) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRU. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($19.76) target price on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,935 ($24.66) target price on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.26) target price on Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($21.48) target price on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($21.22) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,695.91 ($21.61).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,010 ($12.87) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,079.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,245.73. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 967.40 ($12.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of £27.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.26%.

In other news, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.36), for a total value of £155,773.94 ($198,539.31). Also, insider Amy Yip purchased 7,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.59) per share, with a total value of £72,035.08 ($91,811.22).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

