PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1903 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from PT Astra International Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Shares of PTAIY stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38.
About PT Astra International Tbk (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Astra International Tbk (PTAIY)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.