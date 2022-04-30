PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the March 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPERY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. 100,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,334. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. PT Bank Mandiri has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $12.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3547 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

