Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the March 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PUBGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($75.27) to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from €58.00 ($62.37) to €70.50 ($75.81) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($64.52) to €57.00 ($61.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Shares of PUBGY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 60,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,371. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

