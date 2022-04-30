Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLSE. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulse Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.13.

NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $74.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.65. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $29.16.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

