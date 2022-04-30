PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.19 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $16.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.37 billion to $16.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,513,000 after buying an additional 547,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,903 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,682,000 after purchasing an additional 55,564 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

