Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($113.98) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €107.50 ($115.59).

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €70.68 ($76.00) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. Puma has a 52 week low of €62.38 ($67.08) and a 52 week high of €115.40 ($124.09).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

