Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Down 56.4% in April

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the March 31st total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMM. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 131,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.