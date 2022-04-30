Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Down 40.1% in April

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the March 31st total of 298,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Puxin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Puxin by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 352,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Puxin by 374.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 216,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Puxin by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Puxin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.
