Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Down 40.1% in April

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the March 31st total of 298,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Puxin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Puxin alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Puxin by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 352,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Puxin by 374.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 216,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Puxin by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEW opened at $1.22 on Friday. Puxin has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Puxin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.