Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

PZN opened at $6.29 on Friday. Pzena Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $464.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Richard Stanton Pzena purchased 779,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,743.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 53.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 506.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 653.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.