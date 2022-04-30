QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,100 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the March 31st total of 467,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $54.29 on Friday. QCR has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $850.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.07.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 35.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QCR will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QCRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 22.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 61,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in QCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,542,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About QCR (Get Rating)
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
