QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,100 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the March 31st total of 467,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $54.29 on Friday. QCR has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $850.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.07.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 35.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QCR will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

QCRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 22.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 61,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in QCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,542,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

