Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

NYSE QGEN traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $45.37. 815,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Qiagen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

