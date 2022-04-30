Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.
NYSE QGEN traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $45.37. 815,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.
Qiagen Company Profile (Get Rating)
QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.
