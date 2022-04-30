QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of 10.5-11.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.99 billion.

Shares of QCOM traded down $8.50 on Friday, hitting $139.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,693,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,956,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.75. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.99% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.04.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

