QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $139.69 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.99% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

