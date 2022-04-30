Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
QLGN opened at $0.57 on Friday. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.
Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.
Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.
