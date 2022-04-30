QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) and Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Financial Analysis

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) and Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get QualTek Services alerts:

This table compares QualTek Services and Dycom Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QualTek Services N/A -921.32% -25.91% Dycom Industries 1.55% 5.94% 2.13%

65.5% of QualTek Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Dycom Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Dycom Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for QualTek Services and Dycom Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QualTek Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dycom Industries 0 0 6 0 3.00

QualTek Services currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 231.75%. Dycom Industries has a consensus target price of $118.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.56%. Given QualTek Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe QualTek Services is more favorable than Dycom Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QualTek Services and Dycom Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QualTek Services $612.24 million 0.18 -$110.43 million N/A N/A Dycom Industries $3.13 billion 0.80 $48.57 million $1.59 53.40

Dycom Industries has higher revenue and earnings than QualTek Services.

Summary

Dycom Industries beats QualTek Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QualTek Services (Get Rating)

QualTek Services Inc. provides communications infrastructure services and renewables solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment performs site acquisition, engineering, project management, installation, testing, last mile installation, and maintenance solutions of communication infrastructure for telecommunication and cable providers, businesses, public venues, government facilities, and residential subscribers. The Renewables and Recovery Logistics segment offers fiber optic construction, maintenance, and repair services; continuity and disaster relief services to telecommunication and utility companies; and business-as-usual services, such as generator storage, and repair and cell maintenance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About Dycom Industries (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, foundation and equipment pad construction, and small cell site placement for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable system operators. In addition, the company offers construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers; and underground facility locating services, such as locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines for various utility companies, including telecommunication providers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QualTek Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QualTek Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.