Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Short Interest Up 70.4% in April

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the March 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.
Shares of QRTEP opened at $81.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.24. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $110.00.
About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qurate Retail (QRTEP)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.