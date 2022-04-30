Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Short Interest Up 70.4% in April

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the March 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Shares of QRTEP opened at $81.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.24. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $110.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

