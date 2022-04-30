Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$0.02 million for the quarter.

Radisson Mining Resources stock opened at C$0.19 on Friday. Radisson Mining Resources has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$50.72 million and a PE ratio of -92.50.

Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company has a portfolio of three properties, which covers an area of 7,361.42 hectares. Its flagship project is the O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,838.94 hectares located in the Abitibi region, northwestern Québec.

