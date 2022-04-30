Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Update

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,100 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

NYSE:RFL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 147,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,701. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. Rafael has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $66.44.

Get Rafael alerts:

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 3,579.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rafael by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rafael by 1,829.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rafael in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Rafael by 408.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rafael Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.