Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Update

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,100 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
NYSE:RFL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 147,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,701. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. Rafael has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $66.44.
Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 3,579.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter.
Rafael Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rafael (RFL)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.