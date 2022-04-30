Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Up 83.7% in April

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

About Raiffeisen Bank International (Get Rating)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.