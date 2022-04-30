Rand Worldwide, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:RWWI)

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RWWI opened at $17.25 on Friday. Rand Worldwide has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83.
