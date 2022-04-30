RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

RAVE Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 21.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About RAVE Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.