RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About RAVE Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RAVE Restaurant Group (RAVE)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.