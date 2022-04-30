Raymond James Trims FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Target Price to $175.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $124.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.84. FirstService has a 1 year low of $121.51 and a 1 year high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of FirstService by 62.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of FirstService by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 3.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 253.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of FirstService by 486.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after purchasing an additional 258,049 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

