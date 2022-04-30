RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Issues Earnings Results

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 49.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

RCMT traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $17.48. 302,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,357. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $7.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

