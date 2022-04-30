RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Issues Earnings Results

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.77 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 53.58% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of RE/MAX stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $37.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

