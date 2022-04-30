Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $10,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,243,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $11,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $11,495.00.

On Monday, April 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, April 13th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $11,302.50.

On Monday, April 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,220.00.

On Friday, April 8th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 30th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $11,962.50.

On Monday, March 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $11,605.00.

On Friday, March 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $12,182.50.

On Friday, March 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $11,660.00.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $87.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter.

RDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reading International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

