Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

RLLMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. Real Matters has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

