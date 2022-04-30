Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RLLMF. TD Securities dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.04.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. Real Matters has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.83.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

