Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. Real Matters has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

