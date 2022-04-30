Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RLLMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.04.

OTCMKTS RLLMF opened at $3.60 on Friday. Real Matters has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

