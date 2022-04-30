Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at Raymond James

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.04.

RLLMF stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

