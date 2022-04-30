Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.38.

Real Matters stock opened at C$4.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of C$357.08 million and a PE ratio of 10.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.88. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$4.18 and a 1 year high of C$18.25.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

