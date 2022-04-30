Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at ATB Capital

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ATB Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on REAL. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.38.

REAL stock opened at C$4.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$357.08 million and a PE ratio of 10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.88. Real Matters has a one year low of C$4.18 and a one year high of C$18.25.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

