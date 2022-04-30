Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at Raymond James

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on REAL. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.38.

Get Real Matters alerts:

TSE REAL opened at C$4.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$357.08 million and a PE ratio of 10.43. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$4.18 and a 1 year high of C$18.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.88.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.