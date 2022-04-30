Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realogy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.42. Realogy has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $21.03.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Realogy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

