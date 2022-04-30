Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Realogy had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Realogy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,405,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,046. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.42. Realogy has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Realogy alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLGY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realogy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Realogy (Get Rating)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.