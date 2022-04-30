Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Up 164.8% in April

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 164.8% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of UTG stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $33.26. 248,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,234. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $36.50.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
