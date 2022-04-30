Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Up 164.8% in April

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 164.8% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of UTG stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $33.26. 248,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,234. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $36.50.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,375,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,673 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 367,064 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52,551 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 350,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,144 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.