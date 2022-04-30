Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Up 77.3% in April

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:RCHG opened at $9.98 on Friday. Recharge Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Get Recharge Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 115.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 11,232.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.